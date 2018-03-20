Melissa McCarthy is a master forger in ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 20 — See this new trailer for Melissa McCarthy’s upcoming biopic Can You Ever Forgive Me? that details the literary forgery crimes of high-profile magazine writer Lee Israel.

The film is adapted from Lee Israel’s 2008 memoir and it details how she started forging and selling letters allegedly written by deceased writers after finding herself in financial dire.

The film also stars Jane Curtin, Richard E. Grant, Dolly Wells, and Anna Deavere Smith.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? is set for release on October 19.

A screengrab from ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ that stars Melissa McCarthy.