Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Melissa McCarthy is a master forger in ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday March 20, 2018
05:24 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Ex-French president Sarkozy questioned in funding probeEx-French president Sarkozy questioned in funding probe

Singaporeans snap up durians as bumper harvests drive prices downSingaporeans snap up durians as bumper harvests drive prices down

The Edit: South Korean K-pop singers to perform in PyongyangThe Edit: South Korean K-pop singers to perform in Pyongyang

The Edit: Hope for thousands as stem cell treatment restores sightThe Edit: Hope for thousands as stem cell treatment restores sight

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, March 20 — See this new trailer for Melissa McCarthy’s upcoming biopic Can You Ever Forgive Me? that details the literary forgery crimes of high-profile magazine writer Lee Israel.

The film is adapted from Lee Israel’s 2008 memoir and it details how she started forging and selling letters allegedly written by deceased writers after finding herself in financial dire.

The film also stars Jane Curtin, Richard E. Grant, Dolly Wells, and Anna Deavere Smith.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? is set for release on October 19.

A screengrab from ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ that stars Melissa McCarthy.A screengrab from ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ that stars Melissa McCarthy.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram