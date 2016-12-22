Melanie Griffith joins the second season of Hulu’s ‘The Path’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 22 — Melanie Griffith is set to guest star in the The Path Season 2 reports Variety.

The actress will guest star in the second season of the show as the mother to Noa (Britne Oldford), a new recurring character this season.

As well as newcomer Oldford, Griffith will also join season one regulars Hugh Dancy, Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan.

The series follows members of a fictional cult, known as Meyerism, with the second season picking up after Eddie (Paul) leaves the Meyerism movement.

The new season will also see Cal (Dancy) try to enlist the support of Griffith’s character for the Meyerist movement.

The Path season 2 launches on Hulu on January 25 with the first two episodes. — AFP-Relaxnews

