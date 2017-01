Mel Gibson welcomes baby No. 9

Rosalind Ross and director Mel Gibson arrive at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — And baby makes three!

Or nine to be exact, since Mel Gibson has eight other children from previous relationships.

People was the first to break the news today that Gibson has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Rosalind Ross.

A rep for the 61-year-old actor and director said son Lars Gerard Gibson was born on Saturday in Los Angeles, weighing in at 5 lbs. 5 oz.

Gibson and Ross have been dating for two years.