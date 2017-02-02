Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn to star in drama about police brutality

LOS ANGELES, Feb 2 — Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn are set to join forces once again — this time for a feature about police brutality titled Dragged Across Concrete, which is to be directed by Bone Tomahawk filmmaker S. Craig Zahler.

The two actors last worked together on Hacksaw Ridge, directed by Gibson, with the movie now nominated for six Oscars, including for best director and picture, following an awards sweep at the Australian Film Academy’s prizes, as well as three Golden Globes and two SAG nominations.

Dragged Across Concrete will also see Vaughn reteam with director Zahler following their work together on the prison drama Brawl in Cell Block 99.

Pegged as a gritty crime thriller, the Concrete script centres on two policemen, one an old-timer (Gibson), the other his volatile younger partner (Vaughn), who are suspended from the force after the media get a hold of a video displaying their “strong-arming tactics.” Strapped for cash, the duo turns to the criminal underworld to make ends meet where they “find far more than they wanted awaiting them in the shadows.”

Keith Kjarval of Unified Pictures is producing along with Dallas Sonnier of Cinestate and Assemble Media's Jack Heller. Kjarval's Unified Film Fund I is financing (via The Hollywood Reporter).