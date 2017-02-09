Megadeth will rock Malaysia at last

The group was banned from performing in the country in 2001. — Handout via TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Californian thrash metal band Megadeth has added Malaysia to their Dystopia World Tour 2017.

Known to be one of the pioneers of thrash metal, the quartet band is credited as one of the genre’s “big four” alongside Anthrax, Metallica and Slayer.

This will be the band’s debut performance in Malaysia since their ban was lifted as the group was previously banned from performing in the country back in 2001.

“I’m super thrilled about this,” said lead vocalist Dave Mustaine to Loudwire.

“We had been banned in Malaysia because of some knobhead in a remote area had conducted a black metal séance of some sort and killed somebody, then gave us the indubitable honour of spray painting Megadeth and Slayer on the wall,” he continued.

Megadeth’s Malaysian show will take place on May 4, 2017 at Stadium Negara Kuala Lumpur, as announced by organiser IME Asia.

Malaysia is the band’s latest date for the Asian leg of the tour, following Manila on April 29 and Singapore on May 2.

Tickets for the show range from RM198 to RM428 and will go on sale via ticketcharge.com.my, starting from tomorrow. — TheHive.Asia