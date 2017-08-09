Meet Song Joong-ki in person at Pavilion KL tonight

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki in a scene from the hit South Korean drama series ‘Descendants of the Sun’. — Handout via AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Start counting down the minutes, Descendants of the Sun fans!

One half of K-drama darlings Song Joong-ki (the other being co-star-turned-fiancée Song Hye-kyo, of course) will be promoting his latest film at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur tonight.

The actor will be attending the Malaysian gala premiere for The Battleship Island alongside fellow cast members Hwang Jung-min, So Ji-sub and director Ryoo Seung-wan at GSC Pavilion at 7pm.

If the crush of fans that greeted the cast of Baby Driver a few weeks ago is anything to go by, it is probably advisable to get there early to secure your prime spot.

The Battleship Island tells the story of three men hatching a plan to escape a forced labour camp in Hashima Island in Nagasaki, Japan with hundreds of other captives during the Japanese colonial era.

The film opens in Malaysia on August 17.