Meet Jackie Chan at the ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ Star Tour in KL

Chan will take part in various promotional events for his new film in KL on January 21. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Honorary Oscar-winning Datuk Jackie Chan will be meeting his Malaysian fans once again!

The action star is coming to our shores next weekend to promote his upcoming movie, Kung Fu Yoga.

Jackie Chan will be part of the Kung Fu Yoga Star Tour, happening on Saturday, January 21.

Also part of the tour are his fellow cast members, Bollywood stars Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur as well as well-known yoga instructor Muqimiya, and director Stanley Tong.

The Star Tour will kick off with a press conference at The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur, before the stars make their way to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur for the Bollywood-themed mall appearance at 6pm.

At 7pm, the Kung Fu Yoga cast and director will grace the Gala Premiere held at GSC Pavilion KL.

At 8pm, the Star Tour will hold its Chinese New Year-themed mall appearance at 1 Utama Shopping Centre, complete with a lion dance and auspicious "lou sang" ceremony.

Releasing just in time for Chinese New Year by GSC Movies, Kung Fu Yoga will entertain moviegoers with Jackie Chan's signature action comedy as his character goes on a treasure hunt at spectacular sites around the world — Iceland, Abu Dhabi and India are just some of those exotic places.

Kung Fu Yoga opens in cinemas on January 27, though those who can't wait to watch Jackie Chan on the big screen again can catch the sneak previews on January 26. — CinemaOnline