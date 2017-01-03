Last updated Tuesday, January 03, 2017 11:20 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

‘Mean Girls’ to become stage play musical in October

Tuesday January 3, 2017
08:10 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Startups take aim at dronesThe Edit: Startups take aim at drones

The Edit: SKYACTIV ‘Jinba Ittai’ — being at one with your MazdaThe Edit: SKYACTIV ‘Jinba Ittai’ — being at one with your Mazda

The Edit: ‘Sherlock’ opener pulls 8.1 millionThe Edit: ‘Sherlock’ opener pulls 8.1 million

The Edit: Volvo overtaken in SwedenThe Edit: Volvo overtaken in Sweden

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

'Mean Girls' found a loyal and appreciative audience following a 2004 feature film debut. — AFP pic'Mean Girls' found a loyal and appreciative audience following a 2004 feature film debut. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — A musical adaptation of 2004 feature film Mean Girls is being prepared for a world debut on October 3, 2017.

Starring Lindsay Lohan alongside Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Tina Fey, Lizzy Caplan and more, the original teen comedy was written by Fey who is also behind the stage adaptation.

Producer Lorne Michaels is another returnee from the film, with Broadway producer Stuart Thompson (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and Tony-winning Broadway director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin) also involved.

The musical is to debut in Washington DC, and The Hollywood Reporter expects it to open on Broadway once proven. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline