‘Mean Girls’ to become stage play musical in October

'Mean Girls' found a loyal and appreciative audience following a 2004 feature film debut. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — A musical adaptation of 2004 feature film Mean Girls is being prepared for a world debut on October 3, 2017.

Starring Lindsay Lohan alongside Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Tina Fey, Lizzy Caplan and more, the original teen comedy was written by Fey who is also behind the stage adaptation.

Producer Lorne Michaels is another returnee from the film, with Broadway producer Stuart Thompson (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and Tony-winning Broadway director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin) also involved.

The musical is to debut in Washington DC, and The Hollywood Reporter expects it to open on Broadway once proven. — AFP-Relaxnews