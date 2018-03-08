MC5 guitarist announces 50th anniversary tour plans

Wayne Kramer's memoir is out in August. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 8 — Wayne Kramer, founding guitarist of iconic Detroit proto-punk/hard rock band the MC5, has announced he’ll be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band’s debut album with a tour and memoir.

That album, Kick Out the Jams, was released in 1968, and on the upcoming tour Kramer will play the album in its entirety, along with an all-star roster of musicians that includes guitarist Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), drummer Brendan Canty (Fugazi), bassist Dug Pinnick (King’s X), and “the afro’d secret weapon frontman, 6-foot-7-inch” Marcus Durant (Zen Guerrilla).

“The world has lived with these songs burned in amber for half a century, so I’m not interested in a note-for-note reproduction of a record you’ve known your entire life. It’s time to bring the monster back to life with supremely talented musicians who will interpret it in their own unique ways,” said Kramer of his plans for the tour.

“My goal is that the audience leaves these concerts fueled by the positive and unifying power of rock music.”

Dubbed MC50, the group is set to perform at several European festivals this summer before kicking off a North American tour in that runs from early September to an October 27th finale in Detroit. Tour dates have yet to be announced, but tickets for the Detroit show go on sale tomorrow. Sign up for updates at mc50th.com.

Kramer’s memoir, meanwhile, titled “The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5, and My Life of Impossibilities,” will cover his childhood, his discovery of rock and roll, the beginnings of the MC5, and “the unique story of a band that supplemented the usual sex, drugs, and rock and roll with radical politics.” Kramer will also offer an intimate portrait of his post-MC5 life, which has included a prison term, addiction, sobriety at 50, and first-time fatherhood at 65.

The memoir will be published August 14. — AFP-Relaxnews