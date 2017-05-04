May the Fourth be with you as you watch Mark Hamill prank fans for charity (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, May 4 — Since it is May the Fourth, it would be only right to share this clip of Mark Hamill pulling a prank on some Star Wars fans.

For those who don’t really feel the Force, today is the unofficial annual “Star Wars Day” because it makes a play on the iconic line “May the Force be with you” with “May the Fourth be with you”.

Coming back to the clip, Hamill aka Luke Skywalker actually pranked fans in the name of charity: The Last Jedi Omaze campaign for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Force for Change initiative.

Funds raised for this initiative will go towards supporting two other charities, Unicef Kid Power and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Hamill can be seen sneaking up on fans as they perform lines from some of the saga’s most iconic scenes and their reaction to his presence confirms that the Force is indeed still strong!

