Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

May the Fourth be with you as you watch Mark Hamill prank fans for charity (VIDEO)

Thursday May 4, 2017
05:46 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: See Mark Hamill prank fans just in time for ‘Star Wars Day’The Edit: See Mark Hamill prank fans just in time for ‘Star Wars Day’

Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip is retiring from royal dutiesBuckingham Palace says Prince Philip is retiring from royal duties

The Edit: ‘The Art of Charlie Chan’ tops Oscars of comics nominationsThe Edit: ‘The Art of Charlie Chan’ tops Oscars of comics nominations

The Edit: Dave Bautista on why ‘Blade Runner 2049’ is better than the originalThe Edit: Dave Bautista on why ‘Blade Runner 2049’ is better than the original

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, May 4 — Since it is May the Fourth, it would be only right to share this clip of Mark Hamill pulling a prank on some Star Wars fans.

For those who don’t really feel the Force, today is the unofficial annual “Star Wars Day” because it makes a play on the iconic line “May the Force be with you” with “May the Fourth be with you”.

Coming back to the clip, Hamill aka Luke Skywalker actually pranked fans in the name of charity: The Last Jedi Omaze campaign for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Force for Change initiative.

Funds raised for this initiative will go towards supporting two other charities, Unicef Kid Power and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Hamill can be seen sneaking up on fans as they perform lines from some of the saga’s most iconic scenes and their reaction to his presence confirms that the Force is indeed still strong! 

Mark Hamill pranks unsuspecting ‘Star Wars’ fans all in the name of charity — May the Fourth be with you!Mark Hamill pranks unsuspecting ‘Star Wars’ fans all in the name of charity — May the Fourth be with you!

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline