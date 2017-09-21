Max Zhang joins Stallone and Bautista in ‘Escape Plan 3’

Zhang will star alongside Sylvester Stallone, Dave Bautista, Jaime King and Harry Shum Jr in the upcoming movie. — CinemaOnline picLOS ANGELES, Sept 21 — The development for Escape Plan 3: Devil’s Station seems to be moving along well with more of its cast announced today.

According to Variety, the third instalment of the franchise will now be adding Max Zhang, Lydia Hull, Devon Sawa and Malese Jow on board with Sylvester Stallone, Dave Bautista and Jaime King back to reprise their roles in the movie.

Glee alumni Harry Shum Jr, Tyler Jon Olson and Sergio Rizzuto have also been reported to join the threequel.

Having his start as a stunt double, Zhang’s career is now spanning across Hollywood and China with credits including Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, The Grandmaster, Ip Man 3 and the upcoming Pacific Rim: Uprising. A spinoff of his character Cheung Tin-chi in Ip Man 3 is also in the making where he will again co-star alongside Bautista.

In this movie, Ray Breslin (Stallone) and Trent DeRosa (Bautista) must team up again in order to rescue Abigail Ross (King) who is being held in an impenetrable prison facility called the Devil’s Station.

John Herzfeld will take on directing the movie with a script from Miles Chapman, who wrote the first two films.

Despite having started on its principal photography, fans will have to wait longer for the film to come out as Escape Plan 2: Hades will first be meeting its audiences next year. — CinemaOnline