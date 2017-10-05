Max Irons tries to unravel a murder in Agatha Christie’s ‘Crooked House’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Oct 5 — Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for upcoming mystery drama Crooked House that is based on Agatha Christie’s 1949 detective novel.

Directed by Gilles Paquet-Brenner, the film stars Max Irons, Glenn Close, Gillian Anderson, Christina Hendricks, Terence Stamp, Stefanie Martini, Julian Sands, Amanda Abbington, Christian McKay, and Honor Kneafsey.

The film is set in the 1950s and it revolves around private detective Charles Hayward, who is invited to solve a gruesome crime where nobody is above suspicion, including his client and former lover Sophia.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In Agatha Christie’s most twisted tale, the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a wealthy patriarch is investigated by spy-turned-private-detective Charles Hayward (Irons), who is lured by his former lover to catch her grandfather’s murderer before Scotland Yard exposes dark family secrets. On the sprawling estate, amidst a poisonous atmosphere of bitterness, resentment and jealousy in a truly crooked house, Hayward encounters three generations of the dynasty, including a theatre actress (Anderson), the old man’s widow 50 years his junior (Hendricks), and the family matriarch Lady Edith de Haviland (Close).”

Crooked House is set for release in the UK sometime next year.

A screengrab from Agatha Christie’s ‘Crooked House’ that stars Max Irons, Glenn Close, Gillian Anderson and Christina Hendricks among others.