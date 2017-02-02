Matthew McConaughey: No choice but to embrace Trump

McConaughey also urged Americans to put aside their differences. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 2 — Matthew McConaughey is a brave man, for he has just swum against the tide of consensus in Hollywood over newly elected US President Donald Trump.

After weeks of backlash following his election, Trump appears to have at least one supporter in Hollywood in the form of the True Detective actor — sort of.

Much like Nicole Kidman last month, the Oscar winner appeared to encourage his fellow Americans to accept the new US president by reasoning that they “don’t have a choice.”

In a recent interview with the BBC, McConaughey was quoted as saying: “They don’t have a choice now. He’s our president. And it’s a very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time that we’ve ever had.

He continued: “At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years.”

McConaughey also urged Americans to put aside their differences because “it’s time to think about how constructive can you be.”

“Even those who most strongly may disagree with his principles or things he’s said and done... it’s time to think about how constructive can you be,” he told the BBC.

“Because he’s the President for the next four years at least.”