Matthew McConaughey to star in new ‘stoner comedy’

Matthew McConaughey will return to his comedy roots in his next film. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — Matthew McConaughey will return to comedy for his newest project, described as an irreverent stoner comedy.

The Beach Bum centres on Moondog, a rebellious and loveable rogue who lives large, reports Variety.

The film is described as an irreverent, uplifting comedy, and comes from Harmony Korine, whose latest credit is Spring Breakers.

Shooting is expected to begin in July. — AFP-Relaxnews