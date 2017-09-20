Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Matt Damon to play con-man doctor in ‘Charlatan’

Wednesday September 20, 2017
07:38 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Trump vows to ‘totally destroy’ North Korea if threatenedTrump vows to ‘totally destroy’ North Korea if threatened

Magical Messi hits four as Barcelona thrash Eibar 6-1Magical Messi hits four as Barcelona thrash Eibar 6-1

Bar owners slam DBKL as ‘unfair’ after beer fest decisionBar owners slam DBKL as ‘unfair’ after beer fest decision

Powerful earthquake rocks Mexico, more than 100 feared deadPowerful earthquake rocks Mexico, more than 100 feared dead

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Matt Damon attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 17, 2017. — Reuters picMatt Damon attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 17, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 20 — Oscar winner Matt Damon has boarded a fresh project, penned by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, the writing duo behind Ocean’s Thirteen.

The film, an adaptation of Pope Brock’s 2008 non-fiction book Charlatan: America’s Most Dangerous Huckster, the Man Who Pursued Him, and the Age of Flimflam, will recount the story of John R. Brinkley, a real-life 20th century doctor who conned his patients into thinking that he had discovered the cure to impotence.

Damon would play Brinkley, who set up a medical practice in the 1920s and introduced an outlandish surgical method using goat glands to reverse impotence in local farmers, making his fortune as a result.

The movie will also mark another collaboration for Damon as a producer with K Period Media’s Kimberly Steward, who worked with him behind-the-camera on the Oscar-winning drama Manchester by the Sea.

Damon’s Pearl Street Films partner Jennifer Todd will co-produce (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline