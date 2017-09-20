Matt Damon to play con-man doctor in ‘Charlatan’

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 — Oscar winner Matt Damon has boarded a fresh project, penned by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, the writing duo behind Ocean’s Thirteen.
The film, an adaptation of Pope Brock’s 2008 non-fiction book Charlatan: America’s Most Dangerous Huckster, the Man Who Pursued Him, and the Age of Flimflam, will recount the story of John R. Brinkley, a real-life 20th century doctor who conned his patients into thinking that he had discovered the cure to impotence.
Damon would play Brinkley, who set up a medical practice in the 1920s and introduced an outlandish surgical method using goat glands to reverse impotence in local farmers, making his fortune as a result.
The movie will also mark another collaboration for Damon as a producer with K Period Media’s Kimberly Steward, who worked with him behind-the-camera on the Oscar-winning drama Manchester by the Sea.
Damon’s Pearl Street Films partner Jennifer Todd will co-produce (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews