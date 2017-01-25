Mashup album ‘Mouth Moods’ crams in some intense pop-rock crossovers

Tasty beat: 'Mouth Moods' by Neil Cicierega. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 25 — Comedian Neil Cicierega is back with a third Mouth... mashup, Mouth Moods, featuring former Ray Parker v. Gorillaz online hit Bustin’ and frequent use of meme-friendly licks from Smash Mouth and the Barenaked Ladies.

Fifty-six minute album Mouth Moods splices, among others, pop star Vanesssa Carlton with rock band AC/DC for AC/VC, The Beatles with Was (Not Was) for Dear Dinosaur, and INXS with Survivor for Tiger.

The Canadian national anthem meets Michael Jackson, Santana, and the Barenaked Ladies for Smooth.

Its opening and closing tracks take in a dozen artists each, and at its half-way mark layers the unlikely combination of Disturbed, Annie Lennox, Phil Collins, Mungo Jerry, MIA, Korn and Rammstein to produce Annoyed Grunt.

Previous albums Mouth Sounds and Mouth Silence were both released in 2014. Cicierega provides the mashups for free and invites fans to support him via one-off or recurring donations. — AFP-Relaxnews