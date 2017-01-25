Last updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 9:54 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Mashup album ‘Mouth Moods’ crams in some intense pop-rock crossovers

Wednesday January 25, 2017
08:18 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Antibiotics fosters hospital bugsThe Edit: Antibiotics fosters hospital bugs

The Edit: Meryl Streep breaks Oscar recordThe Edit: Meryl Streep breaks Oscar record

The Edit: Down-and-out chic in Paris fashionThe Edit: Down-and-out chic in Paris fashion

The Edit: Men can’t handle multitasking?The Edit: Men can’t handle multitasking?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Tasty beat: 'Mouth Moods' by Neil Cicierega. — AFP pic Tasty beat: 'Mouth Moods' by Neil Cicierega. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 25 — Comedian Neil Cicierega is back with a third Mouth... mashup, Mouth Moods, featuring former Ray Parker v. Gorillaz online hit Bustin’ and frequent use of meme-friendly licks from Smash Mouth and the Barenaked Ladies.

Fifty-six minute album Mouth Moods splices, among others, pop star Vanesssa Carlton with rock band AC/DC for AC/VC, The Beatles with Was (Not Was) for Dear Dinosaur, and INXS with Survivor for Tiger.

The Canadian national anthem meets Michael Jackson, Santana, and the Barenaked Ladies for Smooth.

Its opening and closing tracks take in a dozen artists each, and at its half-way mark layers the unlikely combination of Disturbed, Annie Lennox, Phil Collins, Mungo Jerry, MIA, Korn and Rammstein to produce Annoyed Grunt.

Previous albums Mouth Sounds and Mouth Silence were both released in 2014. Cicierega provides the mashups for free and invites fans to support him via one-off or recurring donations. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline