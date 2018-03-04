Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

‘M*A*S*H’ actor David Ogden Stiers dies aged 75 (VIDEO)

Sunday March 4, 2018
04:59 PM GMT+8

UPDATED:
March 04, 2018
11:07 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, March 4 — Actor David Ogden Stiers, best known for his role in the eighties hit sitcom M*A*S*H died yesterday. He was 75.

Stiers died peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon, after a battle with bladder cancer, his agent, Mitchell K. Stubbs tweeted.

“His talent was only surpassed by his heart,” Stubbs said.

Stiers was twice nominated for the Emmy award for his portrayal of Winchester in 1981 and 1982. The CBS sitcom, which was set during the Korean War, is one of the most watched TV shows of all time.

Younger audiences who may not be familiar with M*A*S*H may better know him, or his voice rather, in several Disney movies, including Beauty and the Beast, Pocahontas and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

In this file photo taken on May 9, 2016, actor David Ogden Stiers attends a special screening and panel discussion of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills,. — AFP picIn this file photo taken on May 9, 2016, actor David Ogden Stiers attends a special screening and panel discussion of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills,. — AFP pic

