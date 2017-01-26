Mary Tyler Moore mourned as America’s smiling TV pioneer (VIDEO)

The star of late actor Mary Tyler Moore is pictured adorned with flowers and other items on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, January 25, 2017. — Reuters pic NEW YORK, Jan 26 — Mary Tyler Moore was remembered as America’s sweetheart, a comedy pioneer and for her glorious smile yesterday in tributes by fellow actors, friends and fans.

Less than an hour after news broke of her death at the age of 80, the actress was the top trending item on Twitter.

Following are some reactions from social media, statements, and television:

Robert Redford

“Mary’s energy, spirit and talent created a new bright spot in the television landscape and she will be very much missed. The courage she displayed in taking on a role, darker than anything she had ever done, was brave and enormously powerful.”

Ed Asner

“My heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength.”

Larry King

“It’s so sad. In 2016, we lost so many people and now in 2017, to begin with this, it’s just really sad. She broke ground. She forged through. She was herself. She was one of the pioneers of American television and an underrated actress.”

Michael Keaton

“Mary (MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her.”

Stephen Fry

“Rehearsing on the #MaryTylerMoore stage today. A minute’s silence as we remembered 1 of the true greats of TV comedy.”

George Takei

“She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways.”

Bernadette Peters

“Mary Tyler Moore is gone. Very Sad Day. RIP My Dear Mary.”

Rachel Bloom

“I could not do what I do without her.”

Dan Rather

“I’m deep in regret about the passing of Mary Tyler Moore. What an actress. What a woman. What a person. Always gracious, filled w/good humor.”

Andy Cohen

“RIP beautiful, upbeat, shining, glorious, wonderful, iconic Mary Tyler Moore.” — Reuters