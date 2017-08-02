Mary Berry is back with new reality cooking show

Mary Berry is set to be the lead judge in a new reality cooking show. ― AFP picLONDON, Aug 2 — Fans of Mary Berry take heed. The much-loved chef is back with a new reality cooking show after leaving the very popular Great British Bake Off last year.

The 82-year-old is set to be the lead judge for Britain’s Best Cook which will air on BBC One. Joining her is another veteran host, Claudia Winkleman, host of Strictly Come Dancing and The Great British Sewing Bee.

Berry, in a press statement, said, “I am never more at home than when I have my judging hat on. This series is going to encourage proper home cooking, which I have always championed and I cannot wait to start.”

According to the BBC, the contestants will compete across eight episodes.

The series will revolve around amateur cooks pitting against each other in cooking challenges, not a new concept obviously. The difference between this new series and the Bake Off is that it won’t just be about baking. Guess we’ll have to wait to find out more.