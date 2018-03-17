Marvel fans rejoice as final trailer for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is released (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 17 ― The final trailer for Avengers: Infinity War has been released.
The preview, which runs for a little over two minutes, gives fans a last look at the superhero opus ahead of its April release.
The cast of characters includes the Avengers, Black Panther, Star-Lord and the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange.
It also gives fans of the franchise an extra look at Josh Brolin as villain, Thanos.
Avengers: Infinity War hits cinemas on April 27, 2018. ― Reuters