Marvel fans rejoice as final trailer for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is released (VIDEO)

Saturday March 17, 2018
08:18 AM GMT+8

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War will hit cinemas on April 27, 2018. ― AFP picMarvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War will hit cinemas on April 27, 2018. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 17 ― The final trailer for Avengers: Infinity War has been released.

The preview, which runs for a little over two minutes, gives fans a last look at the superhero opus ahead of its April release.

The cast of characters includes the Avengers, Black Panther, Star-Lord and the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange.

It also gives fans of the franchise an extra look at Josh Brolin as villain, Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War hits cinemas on April 27, 2018. ― Reuters

