Martin Freeman fights to save his daughter in ‘Cargo’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 1 — Australian film distribution company Umbrella Entertainment has released the first trailer for upcoming post-apocalyptic zombie thriller Cargo that stars Martin Freeman.

Freeman stars as Andy, a father who is desperately trying to find a home for his infant daughter after finding out he is infected with a killer zombie virus. Stranded in rural Australia, he has only 48 hours to figure things out.

The film also stars David Gulpilil, Anthony Hayes, Caren Pistorius, Susie Porter, and Simone Landers.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In a desperate bid to outrun a violent pandemic, Andy and Kay have holed up on a houseboat with their one-year-old daughter, Rosie. Their protected river existence is shattered by a violent attack, which sees Kay tragically die and Andy infected. Left with only 48 hours before he transforms into one of the creatures they have fought so long to evade, Andy sets out on a precarious journey to find a new guardian for his child.”

Cargo is set for release on May 18.

A screengrab from upcoming post-apocalyptic zombie thriller ‘Cargo’ that stars Martin Freeman.