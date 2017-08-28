Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Maroon 5 reveals new song ‘What Lovers Do’ will be out Wednesday

Tools

(From left) Michael Madden, PJ Morton, Adam Levine, James Valentine, Jesse Carmichael, and Matt Flynn of Maroon 5 perform in Inglewood, California, on April 4, 2015. — AFP pic(From left) Michael Madden, PJ Morton, Adam Levine, James Valentine, Jesse Carmichael, and Matt Flynn of Maroon 5 perform in Inglewood, California, on April 4, 2015. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — Fans of Maroon 5 who have been waiting for new music will be glad to know the wait is almost over.

Maroon 5’s new single, which features SZA, is set for release this Wednesday according to a post on Twitter by the group yesterday.

 

 

The new single will be called What Lovers Do and along with the announcement, the group also posted some things that lovers would do, possibly a hint at the lyrics to come like “sharing is what lovers do” and “moments and memories is what lovers do”.

The tweets have already gotten fans worked up and eager for the release considering that Maroon 5 have not released a new album since 2014. Earlier this month, the group announced that its sixth and final album is set for release in November.

