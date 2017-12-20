Mark Wahlberg talks controversy and awards at ‘All The Money In The World’ premiere (VIDEO)

Cast member Mark Wahlberg poses at the premiere for ‘All the Money in the World’ in Beverly Hills December 18, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 20 — Star of All The Money In The World Mark Wahlberg addressed both the controversy and awards buzz surrounding the film as it premiered in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday night.

The crime thriller film tells the story of J. Paul Getty’s refusal to cooperate with the extortion demands of a group of kidnappers who abducted his grandson John Paul Getty III in the 1970s.

Kevin Spacey originally portrayed the elder Getty, but after multiple sexual assault allegations were made against him, the role was recast with Christopher Plummer.

The extensive re-shoots, which took place just six weeks before the film’s theatrical release, reportedly cost US$10 million (RM40.8 million).

All The Money In The World will hit cinemas on December 25, 2017, and even before the controversy, was generating awards season buzz.

The film has already racked up a number of nominations, including three Golden Globe nods for ‘Best Director’, ‘Best Actress — Drama’ for Michelle Williams and ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for Plummer. — Reuters