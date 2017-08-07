Mark Strong, Jamie Bell have just ‘6 Days’ to fight terror (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 — Here’s a new trailer for true hostage story 6 Days that reveals what happened when the Iranian Embassy in London was under siege in 1980.

The film stars Mark Strong, Jamie Bell, Martin Shaw, and Abbie Cornish. The film dwells deep into the events that unfolded when 26 people at London’s Iranian Embassy were taken hostage by members of an Iranian Arab group, resulting in a siege that lasted six days while some of the world’s first live TV coverage captured the unfolding events.

The synopsis of the film reads: ““In April 1980, armed gunmen stormed the Iranian Embassy in Princes Gate, London and took all inside hostage. Over the next six days a tense standoff took place, all the while a group of highly trained soldiers from the SAS prepared for a raid the world had never seen the likes of.”

6 Days is set for release on September 7.

A screengrab from upcoming true hostage story ‘6 Days’ that stars Mark Strong and Jamie Bell.