Mark Rylance talks about Spielberg’s ‘Ready Player One’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated sci-fi adventure ‘Ready Player One’.LOS ANGELES, March 13 — Academy award winning actor Mark Rylance stars in Steven Spielberg's latest film Ready Player One.

The movie, which debuted at South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas, has already received overwhelmingly positive ratings.

But Rylance says he wouldn't know if they were good or bad.

In the film adaptation Rylance plays eccentric game developer James Halliday. Creator of the “OASIS”— a virtual reality universe where most of humanity spends their time.

Talking about the motion capture technology used to create the virtual reality scenes, the actor said Spielberg is like a modern Michelangelo. — Reuters