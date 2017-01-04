Mark Hamill remembers Carrie Fisher: We were family

Director and writer of 'Star Wars' George Lucas (centre) poses with Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill along with movie characters during the premiere of 'Star Wars Special Edition' in Los Angeles January 18, 1997. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — Mark Hamill has paid touching tribute to his on-screen sister Carrie Fisher.

He famously plays Luke Skywalker to Fisher’s Princess Leia in Star Wars.

The 60-year-old actress died unexpectedly on December 27 after suffering a heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles.

In a column for The Hollywood Reporter, Hamill wrote that the popular sci-fi movies meant they “occupied a unique area in each other’s lives.”

“It was like we were in a garage band together that somehow hit it huge,” he continued. “We had no idea the impact Star Wars would have on the world.”

Hamill also tipped his hat Fisher’s celebrated wit and how “making her laugh was always a badge of honour.”

In one instance, he recalled Fisher encouraging him to try on her famous white one-piece jumpsuit from The Empire Strikes Back.

“It was so tight I looked like a Vegas lounge singer,” he wrote.

“If that wasn’t ridiculous enough, she had me put on one of those bald cap masks with the Bozo hair and glasses and nose and then she walked me around the back lot.”

But just like real siblings the 65-year-old actor admitted that he and Fisher would go through times where they “hated each other’s guts” and wouldn’t speak for weeks on end.

Yet, despite their ups and downs, Hamill said they had a special relationship.

“We went through it all,” he wrote.

“It’s like we were family. It’s not all one-sided. But my life would have been so much drabber and less interesting if she hadn’t been the friend that she was.”

Fisher is survived by her daughter, actress Billie Lourd.

Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away from a stroke just a day after her daughter.