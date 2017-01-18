Marion Cotillard to be honoured at France’s Lumieres Awards

Marion Cotillard poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film ‘It’s Only the End of the World’ in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2016. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 18 — Actress Marion Cotillard and the Artistic Director of the Cannes Film Festival Thierry Fremaux will each receive a Lumières Award on January 30, according to Variety.

The annual Prix Lumières are presented by the Académie des Lumières to recognise the best names in the French-speaking film industry.

One of the most successful actresses in the world today, Cotillard has already a significant number of awards under her belt, including an Academy Award, a Bafta Award, a Golden Globe Award and two César Awards. As well as receiving an honorary Lumières Award, Cotillard will also receive the Best Actress Lumières Award for her role in Nicole Garcia’s From the Land of the Moon.

Fremaux, who was promoted to general delegate and head of Cannes in 2007, has recently directed Lumière!, a documentary about the Lumière brothers, known as pioneers of cinematography.

The awards will be presented in Paris, France, on January 30, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews