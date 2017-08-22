Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Mariah Carey strips down for Paper magazine

Tuesday August 22, 2017
05:36 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Indonesia police declare jailed cleric suspect in 2016 Jakarta attackIndonesia police declare jailed cleric suspect in 2016 Jakarta attack

The Edit: Inside Taiwan’s tribal matchmaking festivalThe Edit: Inside Taiwan’s tribal matchmaking festival

Pogba to win Ballon d’Or in next five years, Martial saysPogba to win Ballon d’Or in next five years, Martial says

The Edit: Katy Perry downplays Orlando Bloom reunion rumoursThe Edit: Katy Perry downplays Orlando Bloom reunion rumours

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year’s Eve in New York December 31, 2016. — Reuters picMariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year’s Eve in New York December 31, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 22 — Mariah Carey is still living up to her diva status and has stripped down for the cover of Paper magazine.

Mimi can be seen on the magazine’s special Las Vegas issue bringing on the bling in just fishnet tights, sheer black gloves, a bejewelled decorative body chain and her hair modestly covering her cleavage.

In another shot for the magazine, she can be seen channelling her inner mermaid in a diamond-studded seashell bra.

Carey is one of the four covers by the magazine featuring different artists with musical residencies in Vegas. The others are Backstreet Boys, Ricky Martin and Jennifer Lopez.   

 

 

 

 

#VivaLasPaper

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline