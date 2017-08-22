Mariah Carey strips down for Paper magazine

Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year’s Eve in New York December 31, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 22 — Mariah Carey is still living up to her diva status and has stripped down for the cover of Paper magazine.

Mimi can be seen on the magazine’s special Las Vegas issue bringing on the bling in just fishnet tights, sheer black gloves, a bejewelled decorative body chain and her hair modestly covering her cleavage.

In another shot for the magazine, she can be seen channelling her inner mermaid in a diamond-studded seashell bra.

Carey is one of the four covers by the magazine featuring different artists with musical residencies in Vegas. The others are Backstreet Boys, Ricky Martin and Jennifer Lopez.

#VivaLasPaper A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:11am PDT