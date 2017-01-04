Mariah Carey says New Year’s Eve lip sync fiasco left her ‘mortified’ (VIDEO)

Mariah Carey performs during a concert in Times Square on New Year’s Eve in New York December 31, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — Mariah Carey has broken her silence and stepped between her management team and Dick Clark Productions as they feud over who is to blame for her botched New Year’s Eve performance at New York’s Times Square.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Carey took the middle ground, but appeared to still hint that her performance might have been “sabotaged” in some way.

“All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business,” she was quoted as saying.

“I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”

In a rare meltdown, the diva walked off stage in the middle of her set during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which seemingly featured embarrassing technical failures and quickly went viral.

The lip sync debacle quickly escalated into a blame game.

Carey’s spokeswoman, Nicole Perna, told Billboard that “production set her up to fail,” while TMZ reported that the singer’s earpiece and lyric prompter weren’t working.

Dick Clark Productions, which produced the show, fired back with a statement saying Carey’s performance woes had nothing to do with the production, and that any suggestion that the company “would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”

“In very rare instances, there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television,” the statement said, adding that an initial investigation suggested that the production company “had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.”

Previously, the only comment Carey made about the fiasco was a tweet saying, “S*** happens” in the hours after the performance.