Margaret Cho is bringing her ‘Fresh Off the Bloat’ tour to KL

‘Rolling Stone’ magazine named Cho one of the 50 Best Stand-Up Comedians of All Time. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — American stand-up comedian, Margaret Cho, has set Malaysia as one of her destinations on her Fresh Off the Bloat tour on May 11 at the HGH Convention Centre.

Named as one of Rolling Stone magazine’s 50 Best Stand-Up Comedians of All Time, tickets for Cho’s show will be available from April 5, 10am onwards via Ticketpro with prices ranging from RM112 to RM250.

The tickets will be sold in three phases with each phase consisting of different prices.

Said to be one of Cho’s most compelling stand-up comedy shows by the comedian herself, her previous Fresh Off the Bloat shows have gotten rave reviews.

Widely considered as a pioneer amongst women within the comedy scene, Cho doesn’t take things for granted as her performances are usually themed around sensitive topics such as addiction, abuse, activism and ‘Asianness’.

So don’t miss out on her insights on harsh reality as she shares them in the most amusing and rib tickling manner possible to entertain her audiences. — TheHive.Asia