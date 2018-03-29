Mandopop singer Shila Amzah to wed fiancé next month

Shila is the first and only Malay artiste to break into Chinese-speaking countries. — TheHiva.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Malaysian Mandopop singer Shila Amzah will marry her fiancé Haris Idraki Elias next month.

Their akad nikah (solemnisation) ceremony is scheduled on April 19.

“Despite my busy work schedule, I’m also occupied with wedding preparations for the ceremony that will take place on April 19,” she told Astro Awani.

The reception date will be announced in due time.

The 27-year-old mandopop singer, whose real name is Nurshahila Amzah, is based in Hong Kong, while her husband-to-be is a former journalist who now works in the financial sector in London.

She shot to fame after winning Chinese reality singing talent show, Asian Wave, in 2012.

She got engaged to Haris, a family friend, last November at her family’s residence in Cheras.

The singer-songwriter, whose father is 80s popstar ND Lala, made it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018 list just days ago under the Celebrities category.