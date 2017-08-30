Official Ultraman restaurant and merch store opens at Glo Damansara

The official merchandise store features over 300 types of Ultra Heroes products, including 65 special edition figurines of Ultraman. — TheHive.Asia picPETALING JAYA, Aug 30 — Those who grew up watching the Japanese superhero series Ultraman will be delighted to know that the first ever Ultra Heroes Official Shop & Restaurant is now opened in Malaysia!

Started in 1966, the Ultraman series created whirlwind in Asia since its debut, becoming one of the most iconic superhero figures for children across the world.

In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the superhero series, Malaysian company Circle Corp teamed up with Tsuburaya Productions from Japan to open the first ever “Ultraman” themed eatery and merchandise shop in Glo Damansara.

“To ensure we bring the real spirit of Ultra Heroes to the Malaysian fans, we had very strict demand on Circle Corp. We are optimistic about Malaysia’s market as we know there many Ultra Heroes’ fans out here,” said Takamasa Kitazawa, Tsuburaya Productions’ International Business Department Intellectual Property Produce Division Senior Officer.

Founder and CEO of Circle International Holdings Limited Datuk Brian Tan said, “It is a great pleasure for Circle Corp to team up with an international brand, and I am anticipating more collaboration opportunities in the near future.”

The first-ever official merchandise store features over 300 types of Ultra Heroes products, including 65 special edition figurines of Ultraman.

Meanwhile, the Ultra Heroes-themed restaurant offers an extensive menu of up to sixty dishes, including the highly recommended “Ultraman Tiga Burger” and its counterpart the “Dark Baltan Burger”.

“We put in a lot of effort for this exclusive store, and we aimed to bring nothing but the best experience for the Ultra Heroes’ fans,” said F&B Branding General Manager, Eric Lim.

“We spent a long time to create the theme for the food, to ensure not only the best in presentation, but also in taste and food quality,” he added. — TheHive.Asia