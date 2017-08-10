Malaysian short film to compete at Venice film fest

‘Lagi Senang Jaga Sekandang Lembu’ by Amanda Eu will contend in the Orizzonti Corti (short films) category. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — A short by a local filmmaker will be competing at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

Amanda Eu’s Lebih Senang Jaga Sekandang Lembu has been selected for the Orizzonti Short Films Competition.

It is up against 13 other selected works from around the world, including France, Australia, Brazil and Thailand.

The short was funded by a RM40,000 grant that the London Film School graduate received following her participation in last year’s Astro Shortcuts Workshop, a short film funding scheme initiated by Astro Shaw.

Lebih Senang Jaga Sekandang Lembu is a coming-of-age tale that centres on two friends in a remote Malaysian village, one of whom is a pontianak, and how the revelation affects their friendship.

The short will be screened at the festival in Malay, with English subtitles, on September 7.

The 74th Venice International Film Festival runs from August 30 to September 9 at Lido, Venice, in Italy.