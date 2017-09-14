Malaysian rocker Noh Salleh to tour Japan

Noh will be touring three cities together with fellow Bornean singer, Sasha Ningkan, from the end of October. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Noh Salleh, the frontman of Malaysian band Hujan, will be embarking on a tour across Japan at the end of October.

The tour is to promote the new and improved version of his award-winning 2014 album Angin Kencang alongside a couple of new songs, as well as Malaysian music as a whole.

The places in Japan that Noh will be visiting include Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, and he will be touring together with fellow Bornean singer, Sasha Ningkan.

Kicking off from October 28 until November 4, 2017, the Japan tour will take place right after Noh’s road tour in Malaysia which will be going on until September 16, covering states like Johor Baru, Melaka, Kedah and Penang.

Noh Salleh’s new album will be available for purchase during the road tour. The nine-track album features three new tracks: Mr Polia, Renjana and Sarawak. — TheHive.Asia