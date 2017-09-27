Malaysian lip-sync queen Kak Girl gets the SRK seal of approval (VIDEO)

Kak Girl has found a fan in Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan. — Picture via InstagramKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — You know you are internet-famous when none other than the great Shah Rukh Khan compliments you on social media.

The Bollywood superstar and prolific Twitter user has singled out avid Malaysian lip-syncer, Nur Amira Maslan, also known as Kak Girl, for praise.

Early this morning, he retweeted a post by Asad Shan in which Kak Girl can be seen lip-syncing to Hindi number Bole Chudiyan from the hit movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

“Wow!! And the gentleman is so underplayed,” tweeted Shah Rukh in reference to Nur Amira’s husband Mohamad Hafizi Marzuki, who remained poker-faced throughout.

Wow!! And the gentleman is so underplayed!!! https://t.co/gOEgYvcuWK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 26, 2017

A clearly thrilled Nur Amira shared a screenshot of Shah Rukh’s tweet on her Facebook and asked what every die-hard fan would: “Please consider to take me as your heroine for the next movie [sic].”

Over to you, Shah Rukh.