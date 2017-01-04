Malaysian con artist almost scammed another band after us, Estranged claims

Estranged will also be the opening act for Korn at a New Year’s Eve concert at the Leeds Indoor Arena.KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Local rock band Estranged who were scammed by a local con artist claimed today that they were not the only victims and that another band almost got duped by the same individual.

Guitarist Din Hormatov said the female con artist, who had promised them an opportunity to perform at a so-called music festival by Apple in London, also told another band a similar story.

“There has been attempts by her to cheat other bands. There is another established band that was approached by her.

“They also claimed to get the same letters. That’s why we thought if we don’t reveal this will continue to happen,” he said in a press conference today.

The band is currently suing one Eziana Abdul Aziz for RM100,000 in damages for fraud and misrepresentation.

According to the band’s lawyer Matthew Thomas Philip, the fraud was extensive and came complete with well-forged documents that had deceived his clients.

“We can see that the defendant had forged several documents including a Credit Suisse document on payment as well as contracts and even a fake concert itinerary.

“This is not a simple case of being cheated. This fraud is extensive where the defendant has gone all out,” he said.

Din meanwhile said the lady who passed off as an Apple Inc employee was also being investigated by the company.

“Our manager checked with Apple to find out this not the first time happening, there has been another case also where an artist has to go through this,” he added.

Lead singer of the band, Rich Giambang meanwhile claimed the band almost disbanded as they were demotivated after such an incident.

“We have high hopes and when we announced it, we had hopes of the nation. And to find out something as stupid as this, is very demotivating,” he said.

The band now plans to focus on songwriting for their next album as well as prepare for their inaugural concert later this year which is to kick off in Johor.