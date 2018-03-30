Bront Palarae co-stars with Japanese actor in HBO’s ‘Folklore’

Another regional production for local actor Bront Palarae. — Picture by Razak GhazaliPETALING JAYA, March 30 — Malaysian actor Bront Palarae, along with Japan's Kazuki Kitamura, will co-star in an upcoming HBO original horror anthology, Folklore.

Set in various countries across Asia, the six-part, hour-long series which has already begun principal photography, is scheduled to premiere later this year on HBO Asia's TV and digital platforms.

Bront has previously co-starred in another HBO Asia original Halfworlds while Kitamura is best known internationally for his performances in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Godzilla: Final Wars.

Bront told Malay Mail the Malaysian episode features a stellar cast including Datin Paduka Umie Aida, Nabila Huda, Redza Minhat and a special appearance from well-known writer and director Dain Said.

“We just wrapped shoot on the Malaysian episode last week,” he said.

“Filming took about 11 days, and much of the shoot took place in Bukit Cerakah, and around old areas of Petaling Jaya and Sungai Buloh.”

The prolific actor, who was last seen in several major Indonesian productions including Joko Anwar's Pengabdi Setan, Guntur Soeharjanto's Ayat Ayat Cinta 2 and Upi Avianto's My Stupid Boss, has just completed shooting of techno thriller Proksi, directed by Zulkarnain Azhar.

Folklore was created by Singapore filmmaker Eric Khoo with each episode exploring a different ghost story or local superstition and myth from a different Asian country and directed by an established filmmaker originating from the featured country.

The participating directors are Khoo, Joko Anwar (Indonesia), Takumi Saito (Japan), Lee Sang-Woo (South Korea), Pen-Ek Ratanaruang (Thailand) and Ho Yuhang (Malaysia).

The individual stories will be filmed in the local language of the country in which they are set.