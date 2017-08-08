Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Malaysian bands to play tribute show for Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

Tuesday August 8, 2017
Tools

Chester Bennington was found dead at his home in California on July 20, 2017. He was 41. — TheHive.Asia picChester Bennington was found dead at his home in California on July 20, 2017. He was 41. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — On July 20, 2017, the rock music scene lost one of its most iconic voices ever — Chester Bennington of Linkin Park who has left fans with mere memories of his great songs.

So, to honour the late singer, a Malaysian youth collective for music and arts, REVOFEV has roped in several local bands for a tribute show on August 18, 2017.

In collaboration with The Bee, the Malaysian acts who will be giving their own spin to some of Linkin Park’s finest songs include SOG (Sekumpulan Orang Gila), Kyoto Protocol, Patriots, Scarlet Heroes, and Night Skies & Visions.

Get ready for a lot of throwback moments from iconic anthems like Crawling, Numb, In the End and Somewhere I Belong to recent releases like Heavy, One More Light and Talking to Myself.

Taking place at The Bee, Publika, entry to the show is priced at RM25 per person. — TheHive.Asia

