Malaysia International Film Festival appoints Lee Sinje as ambassador

Actress Lee Sinje is the ambassador for the inaugural MIFFEST and MGGA. — Handout via CinemaOnlineKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — With Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFEST) and Malaysia Golden Global Awards (MGGA) set to take place this February, the festival has recently announced its official ambassador.

Malaysian singer-actress Lee Sinje has been appointed as the ambassador for the first ever MIFFEST and MGGA, it was announced on the festival's official Facebook.

It is only fitting for Lee to be chosen as the ambassador since the 40-year-old is a well-known star not only locally but also in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Set to celebrate the best international and local films and to promote the unique Malaysian arts and cultures to audiences worldwide, MIFFEST, described as "an exhibition opened to public in worldwide to participate", will kick off at the end of next month.

From February 28 until March 4, 2017, MIFFEST will be held at NU Sentral Shopping Centre.

Meanwhile, MGGA, described as "an awards night that will involve filmmakers from all around the world", will be happening on March 5, 2017 at the Arena of Stars, Resort World Genting.

The festival will mark the first time for Malaysia to hold an international film festival. Currently, the most prominent film festival in the country is Malaysia Film Festival (FFM), which awards local works only. As evident by the name, the upcoming MIFFEST and MGGA will be recognising the works of both local and international productions. — CinemaOnline