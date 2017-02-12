Last updated Sunday, February 12, 2017 10:38 am GMT+8

Making of the ‘Final Portrait’ by Stanley Tucci (VIDEO)

BERLIN, Feb 12 — If you want a taste of the psychological and physical strain that comes with posing for one of the 20th century greatest painters, then go watch Final Portrait.

Director Stanley Tucci's adaptation of US writer James Lord's memoir A Giacometti Portrait offers a window into the chaotic life of Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti in Paris in the 1960s.

Director Stanley Tucci attends a news conference to promote the movie 'Final Portrait' at the 67th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2017. — Reuters picDirector Stanley Tucci attends a news conference to promote the movie 'Final Portrait' at the 67th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2017. — Reuters picLord was in Paris in 1964 when Giacometti painted a portrait of him. The process drags on for weeks, during which Giacometti and Lord reflect on the frustration that comes with creativity and the absurdity of life.

Actor-director Tucci told Reuters at the Berlin Film Festival, where Final Portrait was shown out of the competition, that making the project a reality was more time-consuming than Giacometti's portrait of Lord. — Reuters

