Major winners at Britain’s 2017 Bafta awards

Linus Sandgren holds the award for best Cinematography as he poses with Ewen Bremner and Kelly Macdonald at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards in London, Britain, February 12, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 13 — The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) awards were presented at a ceremony in London this morning.

Following is a list of key winners:

Best film:

La La Land

Director:

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Outstanding British film:

I, Daniel Blake

Supporting actor:

Dev Patel, Lion

Supporting actress:

Viola Davis, Fences

Actor:

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Actress:

Emma Stone, La La Land

Original screenplay:

Manchester By The Sea

Adapted screenplay:

Lion. — Reuters