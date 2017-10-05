Major Bowie exhibition to close in New York

The Brooklyn Museum will be the final site of the exhibition ‘David Bowie is,’ which has drawn nearly 1.8 million visitors worldwide since it opened in 2013 at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Oct 5 — An exhibition on David Bowie’s creative origins, which has pulled in major crowds around the world, will end next year in the late rocker’s adopted home of New York.

The Brooklyn exhibition will span Bowie’s entire life through his death in 2016 and will include objects that did not appear in previous cities, the museum said.

“Bowie himself left England in 1974 to eventually settle in America, so we could not be more delighted that the final leg of the tour brings the show back to New York, where Bowie made his home,” Victoria and Albert curator Victoria Broackes said in a statement.

The exhibition includes videos, artwork, photos, handwritten lyrics and costumes of the ever-transforming musician and actor.

The displays include his outfit during his 1972 performance of Starman on the British show Top of the Pops, a defining moment in music history as Bowie brought both androgyny and a fantastical sense of glam rock to a mainstream television audience.

The exhibition is currently at the Museu del Disseny in Barcelona after stops that have included Berlin, Chicago, Melbourne, Paris, Sao Paulo, Tokyo and Toronto.

Bowie, who settled in New York in the 1990s with his wife Iman, died two days after his 69th birthday from an undisclosed battle with cancer. — AFP