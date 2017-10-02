Maggie Q is forced to face her nightmares in ‘Slumber’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 — Check out this new trailer for upcoming supernatural thriller Slumber that stars Maggie Q.

The film centres on Alice (Maggie Q), a sleep doctor who is forced to abandon scientific reason and accept a family is being terrorised by a parasitic demon that feeds on the weak whilst they sleep.

The film also stars Kristen Bush, Sam Troughton, Will Kemp, Sylvester McCoy, and William Hope

The synopsis of the film reads: “Alice is a rational-minded sleep doctor, haunted by the mysterious nocturnal death of her younger brother. Whilst performing a routine examination on a traumatised family with sleeping problems, Alice is attacked by the father in his sleep. The father is arrested and blamed for causing the family’s sleep issues, but when he is thrown into jail and the problems get progressively worse, Alice is forced to abandon scientific rationale and accept that the family is being terrorized by a parasitic demon who feeds on the weak whilst they sleep: the Night Hag. In order to defeat the dark spirit who was also responsible for her brother’s death, Alice must journey into her own nightmares and confront her childhood demons.”

Slumber is set for US release on December 1.

A screengrab from supernatural thriller ‘Slumber’ that stars Maggie Q.