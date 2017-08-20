Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Madonna shares rare family portrait with all six of her kids

Sunday August 20, 2017
02:00 PM GMT+8

Madonna poses on the red carpet at the Billboard Magazine’s 11th annual Women in Music luncheon in New York December 9, 2016. — Reuters picMadonna poses on the red carpet at the Billboard Magazine’s 11th annual Women in Music luncheon in New York December 9, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 20 — Madonna just celebrated her birthday and she has a gift for her fans in the shape of a rare family picture of all her six children.

Madge turned 59 last week and shared a picture of her with all her six children together during her lavish gypsy-themed birthday party in Italy.

Madonna posted the snap on Instagram where she can be seen surrounded by daughters Lourdes, 20, Mercy James, 11, four-year-old twins Stella and Esther, as well as sons Rocco, 17, and David, 11. 

Madonna adopted the twins from Malawi six months ago after their father was unable to care for them following the death of his wife.  

Mercy and David are also from Malawi while Lourdes is her biological daughter with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon. Rocco is her son with ex-husband director Guy Ritchie.  

 

 

