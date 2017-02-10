Last updated Friday, February 10, 2017 7:06 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Madonna reveals names of newly adopted twin girls from Malawi

Friday February 10, 2017
04:54 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Zaid wants to tackle alleged Chinese racism in DAPZaid wants to tackle alleged Chinese racism in DAP

Iraqi PM calls for Trump to remove his country from travel ban listIraqi PM calls for Trump to remove his country from travel ban list

Resort island of Bali braces for more rain after landslides kill 12Resort island of Bali braces for more rain after landslides kill 12

The Edit: This Gaza barber offers a flaming hot new styleThe Edit: This Gaza barber offers a flaming hot new style

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Madonna sits among Malawian children during a visit to the Mkoko Primary School November 30, 2014. — AFP pic Madonna sits among Malawian children during a visit to the Mkoko Primary School November 30, 2014. — AFP pic NEW YORK, Feb 10 — Madonna has officially revealed the names of the twin girls she adopted from Malawi.

They are called Estere and Stelle, and understood to be their birth names.

The revelation came after the 58-year-old mum of (now) six took to Instagram on Wednesday to raise awareness for the orphanage where the little girls have spent their lives, up until now.

She wrote: “There are 650 Orphans at Home of Hope where Estere and Stelle have lived for four years since they were five days old.”

Madonna also took the opportunity to thanks the orphanage’s directors for their dedication to the cause.

She continued: “Run by the generous and compassionate Rev. Chipeto and his daughter Lucy, Raising Malawi has been working with HOH for over 10 years since I met my son David there. If you would like to get involved by volunteering or donations go to Raising Malawi.org. Every little bit helps!!!”

Earlier that same day, Madonna took to social media to confirm the adoption of Estere and Stelle with a photo of her walking along a rural path with the girls.

Madonna adopted Malawian children David Banda and Mercy James, both 11, in 2006 and 2009 respectively.

She has two other children, Lourdes, 20, and Rocco, 16, from previous relationships.

She established the non-profit Raising Malawi in 2006 to provide health and education programmes, particularly for girls.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline