Madonna reveals names of newly adopted twin girls from Malawi

Madonna sits among Malawian children during a visit to the Mkoko Primary School November 30, 2014. — AFP pic NEW YORK, Feb 10 — Madonna has officially revealed the names of the twin girls she adopted from Malawi.

They are called Estere and Stelle, and understood to be their birth names.

The revelation came after the 58-year-old mum of (now) six took to Instagram on Wednesday to raise awareness for the orphanage where the little girls have spent their lives, up until now.

She wrote: “There are 650 Orphans at Home of Hope where Estere and Stelle have lived for four years since they were five days old.”

There are 650 Orphans at Home of Hope where Estere and Stelle have lived for 4 years since they were 5 days old. Run by the generous and compassionate Rev. Chipeto and his daughter Lucy, Raising Malawi has been working with HOH for over 10 years since I met my son David there. If you would like to get involved by volunteering or donations go to. Raising Malawi.org . Every little bit helps!!! 🙏🏻💘🌺🌸🌼🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🦋🦋😘💘🎈♥️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Madonna also took the opportunity to thanks the orphanage’s directors for their dedication to the cause.

She continued: “Run by the generous and compassionate Rev. Chipeto and his daughter Lucy, Raising Malawi has been working with HOH for over 10 years since I met my son David there. If you would like to get involved by volunteering or donations go to Raising Malawi.org. Every little bit helps!!!”

Earlier that same day, Madonna took to social media to confirm the adoption of Estere and Stelle with a photo of her walking along a rural path with the girls.

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

Madonna adopted Malawian children David Banda and Mercy James, both 11, in 2006 and 2009 respectively.

She has two other children, Lourdes, 20, and Rocco, 16, from previous relationships.

She established the non-profit Raising Malawi in 2006 to provide health and education programmes, particularly for girls.