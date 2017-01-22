Madonna makes surprise appearance at Washington march

Madonna performs at the Women’s March in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Jan 22 — Pop diva Madonna made an unannounced appearance yesterday in Washington to join hundreds of thousands of people rallying for women’s rights in defiance of President Donald Trump.

“Welcome to the revolution of love,” she said as she took the stage, wrapping up hours of speeches by celebrities and rights activists. “To the rebellion. To our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny.”

In the Gallery

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry walks to join the Women’s March on Washington, after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters pic



Demonstrators take part in the Women’s March to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States near the US Capitol in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters pic



Demonstrators gather in front of the US Capitol for the Women’s March on Washington, following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters pic



The top of the Washington Monument is shrouded in clouds as people pack the National Mall for the Women’s March in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters pic



Members of US Congress and their guests visit the spot on the inaugural stands where President Donald Trump took the oath of office while people pack the streets and National Mall below them for the Women’s March in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters pic



A woman activist holding a placard is seen on a Metrorail as they make their way to the Women’s March in opposition to the agenda and rhetoric of President Donald Trump in Washington on January 21, 2017. — Reuters pic



Actress Scarlett Johansson smiles at the Women’s March in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters pic



Demonstrators gather in front of the US Capitol for the Women’s March on Washington, following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters pic



A protester holds a sign as she participates in the Women’s March on Washington, following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, in Washington 21, 2017. — Reuters pic



Madonna performs at the Women’s March in Washington January 22, 2017. — Reuters pic



Hundreds of thousands of marchers fill the street during a Women’s March demonstration in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters pic

Sporting a black “pussyhat”, the 58-year-old singer spoke at the mass demonstration in a star-studded line-up that included the likes of feminist icon Gloria Steinem and actress Ashley Judd.

“We are not afraid. We are not alone. We will not back down,” the Madonna told a huge crowd — the overwhelming majority of them women, many donning pink “pussyhats.”

“There is power in our unity and that no opposing force stands a chance in the face of true solidarity.”

The pop icon had voiced despair and blamed women following Trump’s shock election victory.

Madonna had campaigned for Hillary Clinton in her bid to become America’s first woman president, and told Billboard Magazine after the Democrat’s loss that women had a “tribal inability” to accept a female president.

“Women hate women. That’s what I think it is,” she had told the music magazine.

At yesterday’s march, her language took on a more revolutionary — and sometimes expletive-filled — tone.

“It took us this darkness to wake us,” she said. “Good did not win this election but good will win in the end.” — AFP