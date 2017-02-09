Last updated Thursday, February 09, 2017 11:00 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Madonna introduces newly adopted twin girls from Malawi

Thursday February 9, 2017
09:26 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Woods opens up on injury nightmare, doubts over his futureWoods opens up on injury nightmare, doubts over his future

The Edit: Doctor pulls live roach from woman’s skull in IndiaThe Edit: Doctor pulls live roach from woman’s skull in India

The Edit: Lady Gaga ventures into wineThe Edit: Lady Gaga ventures into wine

The Edit: ‘Anne of Green Gables’ on NetflixThe Edit: ‘Anne of Green Gables’ on Netflix

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Madonna was granted permission by Malawi’s High Court this week to adopt the twin girls. — Reuters picMadonna was granted permission by Malawi’s High Court this week to adopt the twin girls. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — Pop star Madonna debuted two new daughters on social media yesterday, saying she had completed her adoption of the twins from Malawi and was “overjoyed” to bring them into her family.

The singer, 58, was granted permission by Malawi’s High Court this week to adopt the twin girls.

She posted a photo on Instagram of herself walking along a rural path with the girls, who were wearing identical blue and white dresses and one wearing a hat.

“I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time,” the singer said in her post.

No details were given on the twins’ names, age and background.

Madonna adopted Malawian children David Banda and Mercy James in 2006 and 2009. She has two other children, Lourdes and Rocco, from previous relationships.

The singer previously denied reports that she wanted to adopt again after she visited Malawi last month, at the time saying her trip was for her charity work.

She established the non-profit Raising Malawi in 2006 to provide health and education programmes, particularly for girls. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline