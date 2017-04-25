Madonna biopic in the works at Universal

Madonna performs during her Rebel Heart Tour concert at Studio City in Macau February 20, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 25 — A Madonna biopic titled "Blond Ambition" is in the works at Universal Pictures.

According to reports, the movie revolving around the pop diva’s rise to fame will be based on a script by Elyse Hollander that topped the 2016 Black List — the industry ranking that tracks Hollywood’s most-liked unproduced screenplays.

Michael De Luca (Fifty Shades of Grey), Brett Ratner and John Zeozirny are on board to produce the flick that will be set in "1980s New York, where Madonna struggles to get her first album released while navigating fame, romance and a music industry that views women as disposable".

While this biopic is still in its initial phase, we can’t help but wonder who will be suitable to take on Madge’s role.