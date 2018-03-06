Madeleine Mantock cast as final sister in ‘Charmed’ reboot

By the time it hit season 8, 'Charmed' could call upon Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano as regulars. — CW handout via AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 6 — The Halliwell Sisters for The CW’s upcoming reboot of Charmed has reportedly been confirmed.

According to reports, Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery have been cast as the new versions of the Halliwell sisters from the original series.

Charmed first aired in 1998 and went on for eight seasons in all, with Shannon Doherty, Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs starring as three young adult sisters who try to hold down their everyday identities while fighting supernatural forces of evil as a trio of good witches. Rose McGowan replaced Doherty when she left at the end of season three.

Mantock is set to play eldest sister Macy, who is described as a “practical, driven, and brilliant geneticist”. Middle sister Mel, described as an outspoken activist and lesbian, will be played by Diaz while Jeffery will play “bubbly college freshman” Madison, whose new life as a witch conflicts with her goal of being a sorority girl.