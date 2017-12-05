Macau nomination for ‘The Kid from the Big Apple 2’

‘The Kid from the Big Apple 2’ has been nominated for the Best Film award at the 9th Macau International Movie Festival. — Handout via CinemaOnlineKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Following the footsteps of its 2016 predecessor, The Kid from the Big Apple 2 has also been nominated at the upcoming Macau International Movie Festival.

The ninth edition of the film festival will see the 2017 sequel compete with several international movies for the Best Film accolade.

"Feeling honoured to be one of the 110 films nominated. A beautiful surprise!" director Jess Teong posted on her Facebook regarding the nomination.

Some of the titles the local movie will be going up against are The Founding of an Army (China), Old Beast (China) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (India).

Previously, Teong's 2016 movie The Kid from the Big Apple won big at the 7th Macau International Movie Festival, where it won Best Actor for Ti Lung, Best Supporting Actress for Jessica Hsuan, Best Newcomer for lead Sarah Tan and Best Writing for Teong herself.

The sequel The Kid from the Big Apple 2, released on November 16, 2017, is currently still showing in cinemas.

The 9th Macau International Movie Festival will take place from December 18 to 21, 2017 at Studio City, Macau. — CinemaOnline